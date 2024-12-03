India's Bold Steps Towards Land Restoration Unveiled at UNCCD CoP16

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, articulated India's commitment to land restoration during the Ministerial Dialogue on Finance at CoP16 of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Focusing on the significance of 'Unlocking Public and Private Finance for Land Restoration and Drought Resilience', Yadav reaffirmed the essential role of finance in implementing effective land policies and initiatives.

In a statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Yadav highlighted the recently released World Drought Atlas, underscoring its importance in understanding risks and fostering national plans and global collaboration. 'This document can guide planning and the mobilization of additional resources,' he said, pointing to India's proactive measures in leveraging public financial mechanisms for restoring degraded lands.

Yadav also spotlighted India's progressive steps in providing financial support for land restoration through both public and private initiatives, with active community involvement. 'India promotes micro-finance options for farmers engaging in sustainable agriculture, facilitating this through Regional Rural Banks and other institutions,' Yadav noted. He detailed the ambitious goal of restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, with more than 22.5 million hectares already being addressed.

India has initiated the Green Credit Programme to identify and restore degraded lands with diverse financial support, including industries. Furthermore, the Green India Mission employs a landscape-based approach for eco-restoration within all states. To bolster these efforts, additional resources are crucial, Yadav stressed, while advocating for collaborative frameworks between governments and industries to achieve comprehensive land restoration and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)