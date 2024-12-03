India and Bangladesh Bolster Diplomatic Ties Amid Security Concerns

India has extended an olive branch to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, expressing eagerness to collaborate for regional peace, security, and development. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, emphasized India's commitment after meeting with Bangladesh's Acting Foreign Secretary, Riaz Hamidullah.

The meeting follows Bangladesh calling in the Indian High Commissioner to deliver a 'protest note' concerning a security breach at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Both governments have since intensified security protocols for each other's diplomatic missions.

Bangladesh's law enforcement has increased protection around Indian diplomatic properties, while India's Ministry of External Affairs categorized the breach in Agartala as 'deeply regrettable,' vowing to enhance security for Bangladesh missions in India to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)