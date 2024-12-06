Imran Khan Threatens Civil Disobedience: A Call for Justice and Accountability

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening to initiate a civil disobedience movement on December 14 if his pivotal demands remain unaddressed. This announcement comes in the wake of PTI's recent protests failing to secure Khan's release and garner broader public support, according to The Express Tribune.

Khan, in a statement on X, detailed the creation of a five-member committee designed to negotiate with the federal government on two primary issues: the release of 'political prisoners' under trial, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violent crackdowns on PTI supporters during protests on May 9 and November 26 in Islamabad. Khan underscored the gravity of these demands by stating, 'If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14,' further adding that the government will be held accountable for the consequences of such actions.

In tandem with these demands, Khan has called for a 'grand gathering' in Peshawar on December 13 to pay tribute to what he terms as 'martyrs' from PTI's Islamabad protest. He alleged the continued disappearance of numerous PTI activists and appealed to the Supreme Court to address claimed human rights abuses, as reported by The Express Tribune. 'We approached the Supreme Court, Lahore and Islamabad high courts over serious violations of human rights, but no action was taken,' Khan declared, urging judicial intervention to correct perceived injustices against his party members.

This sequence of events unfolds against the backdrop of accusations from Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Political Affairs, who on December 5 accused PTI leadership of spreading 'propaganda against the state' and misleading the public to fuel protests, as reported by Geo News. Sanaullah's remarks arise amid mutual accusations between PTI and the federal government concerning violence during PTI's November protests in Islamabad, which resulted in the deaths of four security personnel.

Meanwhile, PTI has alleged that at least 12 party workers were killed and around 1,000 detained during their protest. The government, however, has categorically denied allegations of using live ammunition against demonstrators, further intensifying political tensions in Pakistan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)