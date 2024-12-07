UK: Rami Ranger to appeal against the crown stripping him of his title

British-Indian businessman Rami Ranger hit back at what he said was an unjust ruling after being stripped of his CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the UK Forfeiture Committee. Ranger, a critic of Khalistani separatist movements, announced his decision to pursue legal action, including a judicial review and an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

In an official statement, Ranger stated, "Today I lost my CBE for standing up against Khalistanis who wish to break up India and the BBC for producing a two-part documentary with the help of anti-Prime Minister Modi guests to imply that the PM was involved in the Gujarat riots some 20 years after the riots and for which PM Modi was exonerated by the highest court in India." His comments underscore his belief that the Forfeiture Committee's decision undermines British democracy and the rule of law.

Expanding on his stance, Ranger added that the decision to revoke his honour sets a troubling precedent. "The decision of the Forfeiture Committee has serious implications for all upstanding citizens, that they should not speak their mind in case they forfeit their honour for standing up against those who wish to harm us and our country," he said. The King formally directed that Lord Ranger's CBE should be "cancelled and annulled," as stated in a notice published in the London Gazette.

Earlier on Saturday the Times of India reported that Ranger and Anil Bhanot, an accountant and the managing trustee of Hindu Council UK were stripped of their peerage by King Charles III. Bhanot was stripped of his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire). Calling the process unfair, Ranger urged supporters to express their concerns to the Forfeiture Committee via email, emphasising that his right to freedom of speech had been violated.

A spokesperson for Ranger also voiced disappointment at the decision, pointing out that Ranger had not committed any crime or broken any law, unlike most individuals who have had their honours revoked. "Lord Ranger is devastated that the CBE awarded to him for his services to British business and for promoting community cohesion has been taken away. It is a sad indictment that the honours system, which is designed to empower individuals who go the extra mile and contribute a great deal to the nation, should be used to curtail the basic fundamental rights of free speech and thought process," the spokesperson stated.

The Forfeiture Committee reportedly revisited complaints against Ranger, many of which had already been addressed. These included a tweet by Ranger regarding a Southall Sikh Gurdwara Trustee, his criticism of a BBC documentary implicating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots, and an online dispute with journalist Poonam Joshi. The spokesperson highlighted that complaints originating from the US-based Sikhs for Justice group, designated as an "unlawful association" by the Indian government, were also considered by the Forfeiture Committee.

The organisation's leader had been declared a terrorist by India in 2020. Despite these origins, the Committee seemingly treated the complaints as valid without a transparent or thorough investigation. Lord Rami Ranger was recognized for his outstanding contributions to business and community cohesion, receiving a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 2016.

Three years later, in 2019, Ranger's achievements were further acknowledged when he was appointed a peer in Theresa May's resignation honors. Ranger's significant contributions to the UK over three decades were also emphasised by his spokesperson. "His business is the only company in the United Kingdom to have won an unprecedented five consecutive Queen's Awards for Enterprise in International Trade. He has connected Britain with 130 countries through export activities, created a significant number of British jobs, and supported universities and charities with millions in donations."

Ranger has also been a staunch advocate for community cohesion. He founded the Pakistan, India & UK Friendship Forum and the Hindu Forum Britain and chaired the British Sikh Association, promoting interfaith dialogue. His philanthropic efforts include support for charities like Combat Stress, The Prince's Trust, and Syrian refugee initiatives. Criticism of the Forfeiture Committee's lack of transparency was also central to the spokesperson's remarks. They argued that the investigatory and recommendation process lacked due process and impartiality.

"The absence of the commonly accepted standards of due process and fairness as reflected in the principles of natural justice under common law, including the right to be heard and the requirements for impartiality free from any agenda, need to be the subject of an urgent and comprehensive review," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson also accused the Committee of penalising Ranger for exercising his right to free speech and revisiting complaints that had been resolved. They noted that Ranger had already apologised for his remarks, undertaken rehabilitative training, and stepped back from social media.

Despite the controversy, Ranger remains committed to his work and legacy. "Lord Ranger will continue to make the significant contribution that he has over the last 30 years and that led to him originally receiving his honours," the spokesperson affirmed. He plans to challenge the decision through all available legal avenues, aiming to vindicate himself and restore his reputation. In his statement, Ranger expressed hope that his supporters would rally behind him. "If you think I have been wronged, then please express your feelings to the Forfeiture Committee," he urged, providing the committee's contact information for feedback. (ANI)

