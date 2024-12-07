Strengthening Ties: India-Norway Business Roundtable Focuses on Investment and Trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is poised to engage with a Norwegian industry delegation in an interactive session at the India-Norway Business Roundtable in Mumbai on Sunday. The delegation, led by May-Elin Stener, Norway's Ambassador to India, will join other influential Indian stakeholders pivotal to strengthening the India-Norway economic corridor.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the dialogue will prioritize the new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EFTA countries, seen as a major opportunity for economic growth in both nations. India's ambitions under the agreement include attracting investments worth USD 100 billion from EFTA counterparts, aiming to unlock wide-ranging potential in the trade partnership.

The discussions will delve into various aspects of bilateral trade, exploring opportunities and challenges across logistics, supply chains, maritime and energy sectors, among others. Minister Goyal is anticipated to highlight the positive business climate in India, discussing key reforms that support potential Norwegian investments and collaborations.

Looking forward, a high-level visit to Norway is anticipated next year during the India-Nordic Summit, further emphasizing the dedication to nurturing the existing ties of friendship and cooperation. This forum looks to increasingly bolster relations between the two nations.

