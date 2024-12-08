Notre Dame Cathedral Reopens Five Years Post Fire: A Global Reunion

In a remarkable event marking perseverance and unity, Notre Dame Cathedral reopened its doors after a devastating fire struck five years ago, witnessed by an array of world leaders, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prince William.

Led by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, the ceremony was a serene celebration punctuated with prayer and song, acknowledging the tireless efforts of countless individuals who played crucial roles in restoring the revered monument. French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside his wife Brigitte, took part in welcoming distinguished guests, reflecting a broad spectrum of international camaraderie.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Macron addressed the attendees, recognizing all who contributed to the monumental rebuilding effort. He particularly praised French firefighters, artisans, donors, and global supporters. The ceremony also provided a platform for international discussions, as Macron met with Trump and Zelenskyy, emphasizing collective efforts towards achieving peace. Restoration famously adhered to the cathedral's original design, with estimations placing the cost at a staggering 700 million euros, a testament to the global commitment fostered through generous donations.

