Notre Dame Cathedral Reopens Five Years Post Fire: A Global Reunion

Notre Dame Cathedral reopens five years after the devastating fire, with world leaders like Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending the ceremony. The event honored those who contributed to its restoration. French President Macron expressed gratitude and remembered the cherished cultural and historical landmark in French history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:28 IST
Notre Dame Cathedral reopens after five years of fire (Photo/@EmmanuelMacron). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable event marking perseverance and unity, Notre Dame Cathedral reopened its doors after a devastating fire struck five years ago, witnessed by an array of world leaders, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prince William.

Led by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, the ceremony was a serene celebration punctuated with prayer and song, acknowledging the tireless efforts of countless individuals who played crucial roles in restoring the revered monument. French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside his wife Brigitte, took part in welcoming distinguished guests, reflecting a broad spectrum of international camaraderie.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Macron addressed the attendees, recognizing all who contributed to the monumental rebuilding effort. He particularly praised French firefighters, artisans, donors, and global supporters. The ceremony also provided a platform for international discussions, as Macron met with Trump and Zelenskyy, emphasizing collective efforts towards achieving peace. Restoration famously adhered to the cathedral's original design, with estimations placing the cost at a staggering 700 million euros, a testament to the global commitment fostered through generous donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

