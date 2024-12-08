Left Menu

UN Resolution Boosts Battle Against Artifact Trafficking

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution aimed at combating the illegal trade of cultural artifacts. More than 140 nations have pledged support, emphasizing the importance of protecting cultural heritage. UNESCO plans a Virtual Museum of Stolen Cultural Objects, enhancing global efforts to reclaim lost treasures.

United Nations (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations General Assembly has taken a significant step in the fight against the illegal trade of cultural artifacts by adopting a new resolution without a vote. The resolution, supported by over 140 countries, aims to reinforce global efforts to safeguard cultural heritage.

Illegal trafficking of cultural property not only threatens the historical and cultural identity of communities but is also a serious concern in conflict zones where it often finances organized crime and terrorism. The resolution calls on member states to develop robust national and international measures, including the specialized training of police, customs, and border services, to combat this menace.

Adding a digital dimension to the initiative, UNESCO has announced the creation of a Virtual Museum of Stolen Cultural Objects, expected to launch in 2025. The virtual museum will feature three-dimensional models and narratives about stolen artifacts, aiming to assist in their recovery and return to rightful owners.

