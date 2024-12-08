Left Menu

Chaos in Damascus: Assad's Disappearance Propels Rebel Gains in Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled Damascus as rebels advanced into the capital, capturing key cities including Homs. Despite government denials, rebels claimed territory and called for displaced citizens to return. The civil war reignited with external players urging peace talks amid heightened regional tensions.

Updated: 08-12-2024 09:53 IST
Chaos in Damascus: Assad's Disappearance Propels Rebel Gains in Syria
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly left Damascus for an undisclosed location, amidst intensified rebel offensives striking the heart of Syria's capital. Sources, including two unnamed senior army officials, confirmed the development to Reuters. Armed groups have claimed control of several strategic locations, entering Damascus in the early hours as reported by Al Jazeera.

This escalation follows the rebels' claim of capturing Homs, Syria's third-largest city. Opposition leaders abroad assert that President Assad's departure has left Damascus unguarded. The rebels' advance has also seen them taking over the infamous Saydnaya Military Prison, CNN confirmed. Videos online corroborate these events, showing celebratory scenes in significant hotspots such as Ummayad Square.

As the civil war resurfaces with undeniable intensity after years of lull, government and opposition forces are clashing over narratives. The Syrian Defense Ministry dismisses claims of troop withdrawals from Homs, while Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali holds firm, urging a rational approach to the crisis. Amid these developments, international players are rallying their calls for a resolution. Meanwhile, global powers and neighboring nations, including Russia and Iran, closely monitor the volatile situation, reflecting their strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

