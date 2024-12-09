Left Menu

Unmasking Misinformation: How Fake News Shook Pakistan

A watchdog report reveals damaging fake news during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest march, affecting government, security agencies, and international perceptions. Fabricated stories about arrests, false claims, and misinformation disrupted the political landscape. Urgent steps needed to combat fake news in Pakistan, report urges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:38 IST
Unmasking Misinformation: How Fake News Shook Pakistan
PTI supporters mobilise for protest in Islamabad (File Image) (Image Credit: X/@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A watchdog has unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the pervasive spread of fake news surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march toward Islamabad on November 24. According to The Express Tribune, the rampant dissemination of misinformation played a pivotal role in unsettling security agencies, the government, and political entities.

The Fake News Watchdog, an organization devoted to investigating misinformation, stressed the destructive consequences of false information throughout the PTI protest, emphasizing how unverified news tarnished Pakistan's image on a global scale. The report documented numerous instances of fabricated news, such as a deceptive video message from PTI's founder and erroneous reports of arrests involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI stalwart Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi.

Moreover, the report cited a baseless assertion involving Pakistan Interior Minister and fictitious narratives like appointment claims of Asad Qaiser as PTI chairman. Additionally, accounts concerning Imran Khan's son, Suleman Khan, added to the misinformation turmoil. The report called for decisive actions against fake news in Pakistan, highlighting the collective harm suffered by the government, security forces, and political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024