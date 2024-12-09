Unmasking Misinformation: How Fake News Shook Pakistan

A watchdog has unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the pervasive spread of fake news surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march toward Islamabad on November 24. According to The Express Tribune, the rampant dissemination of misinformation played a pivotal role in unsettling security agencies, the government, and political entities.

The Fake News Watchdog, an organization devoted to investigating misinformation, stressed the destructive consequences of false information throughout the PTI protest, emphasizing how unverified news tarnished Pakistan's image on a global scale. The report documented numerous instances of fabricated news, such as a deceptive video message from PTI's founder and erroneous reports of arrests involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI stalwart Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi.

Moreover, the report cited a baseless assertion involving Pakistan Interior Minister and fictitious narratives like appointment claims of Asad Qaiser as PTI chairman. Additionally, accounts concerning Imran Khan's son, Suleman Khan, added to the misinformation turmoil. The report called for decisive actions against fake news in Pakistan, highlighting the collective harm suffered by the government, security forces, and political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)