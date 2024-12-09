Israel Boosts Buffer Zone Defense in Golan Heights Amid Syrian Turmoil

In a strategic move following the collapse of the Syrian regime, the Israel Defense Forces have fortified the buffer zone along the Israeli-Syrian border. This significant development involved Israeli troops taking positions on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, a vital peak in the Golan Heights.

The operation, conducted early Monday morning, was coordinated with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, which has been overseeing the Israeli-Syrian ceasefire since 1974. Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes targeted military airfields and munitions facilities in southern Syria, focusing on sites near Damascus to prevent them from being seized by rebels. Specifically, the Mezzeh and Khalkhalah airports, associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, were hit.

The IDF's actions represent the first establishment of a military presence within the buffer zone since its creation, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics. Although brief, this deployment underlines Israel's intent to secure its borders amid ongoing instability, with the army clarifying that the measure is not intended to be permanent.

(With inputs from agencies.)