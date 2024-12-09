Left Menu

Israel Boosts Buffer Zone Defense in Golan Heights Amid Syrian Turmoil

In response to the Syrian regime's collapse, Israeli forces have strengthened their presence in the buffer zone along the Golan Heights. Coordinated with UN peacekeepers, this strategic move aims to prevent Syrian rebels from advancing. Airstrikes targeted munitions factories and military airports in southern Syria, further thwarting rebel efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:57 IST
Israel releases photos from Syrian side of strategic peak (Photo Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strategic move following the collapse of the Syrian regime, the Israel Defense Forces have fortified the buffer zone along the Israeli-Syrian border. This significant development involved Israeli troops taking positions on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, a vital peak in the Golan Heights.

The operation, conducted early Monday morning, was coordinated with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, which has been overseeing the Israeli-Syrian ceasefire since 1974. Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes targeted military airfields and munitions facilities in southern Syria, focusing on sites near Damascus to prevent them from being seized by rebels. Specifically, the Mezzeh and Khalkhalah airports, associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, were hit.

The IDF's actions represent the first establishment of a military presence within the buffer zone since its creation, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics. Although brief, this deployment underlines Israel's intent to secure its borders amid ongoing instability, with the army clarifying that the measure is not intended to be permanent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

