Sheikh Hasina Alleges Conspiracy Behind Student Protests Leading to Her Ouster

Ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina accuses interim government's Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating student protests to overthrow her, despite protester demands being met. She labels the government 'fascist' and highlights recent sedition arrests as proof of lack of justice in Bangladesh.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has leveled serious accusations against Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government. Speaking at a virtual meeting of the United Kingdom Awami League, Hasina alleged that Yunus masterminded the student protests that led to her removal from office. She described the unrest as a 'meticulously designed' plan to topple her administration, insisting that all demands of the protesters had been met, yet the demonstrations continued, indicating a premeditated plot.

Hasina further criticized the interim government, denouncing it as 'fascist' and claiming that the rights of Bangladeshi citizens were being systematically stripped away under its rule. She pointed to the recent arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges as evidence of the country's deteriorating law and order situation. The former prime minister argued that the absence of legal representation for Das showcased a profound lack of justice in Bangladesh.

The exiled leader also condemned the 'unjust' detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling for his immediate release. Expressing her concerns over targeted attacks against minority communities and their places of worship, Hasina urged the safeguarding of religious freedom for all. On August 5, Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a student-led movement involving weeks of protests and clashes, resulting in over 600 deaths. She has since fled to India, and an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has been established.

