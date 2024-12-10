Left Menu

Voices for Freedom: SFT's 'Write for Rights' Campaign Spurs Global Action

Students For Free Tibet's 'Write for Rights' campaign in Dharamshala marks International Human Rights Day by demanding justice for Tibetan political prisoners. The initiative urges global support through online petitions and postcards to Chinese embassies, advocating for the prisoners' unconditional release and highlighting the need for human rights in Tibet.

Students for Free Tibet observes World Human Rights Day in Dharamshala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful move to demand justice for Tibetan political prisoners, Students For Free Tibet (SFT) launched the 'Write for Rights' campaign in Dharamshala, coinciding with International Human Rights Day. The campaign seeks global participation to advocate for the release of five imprisoned Tibetans through online petitions and postcards addressed to Chinese embassies.

Tenzin Lekdhen, Campaign Director of SFT, emphasized the campaign's dual significance in commemorating the World Human Rights Day and honoring the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Dalai Lama. Lekdhen highlighted the plight of Tibetan voices unjustly detained, including environmentalists, writers, and singers, urging for their unconditional release.

Despite uncertainty over whether China will heed their calls, the activists underscore the importance of voicing these concerns, striving to shed light on Tibetans' fundamental human rights deprivations. National Director, Tenzin Passang, reiterated the campaign's mission to rally global attention and action in support of justice and freedom in Tibet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

