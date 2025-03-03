Delhi High Court Fast-Tracks Resolution on CLAT 2025 Exam Petitions

The Delhi High Court's Division Bench scheduled a hearing on April 7 to address petitions challenging CLAT 2025 examination results. Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay underscored the need for a swift resolution to alleviate student anxiety, suggesting the matter be expedited.

Counsel for the NLU Consortium acknowledged the exam challenges and committed to compiling relevant questions and judgments. The petitioner argued for considering UG and PG exams jointly due to overlapping issues, despite their differences.

Petitioners also challenged CLAT's hefty fees, questioning their legitimacy. Initially filed in multiple High Courts, these challenges were unified by the Supreme Court and reallocated to Delhi. A nodal officer was appointed, and the registry was directed to consolidate all cases from various High Courts. The CLAT Consortium's counsel has been given two weeks to submit a counter affidavit.

Previously, the Supreme Court ordered all CLAT 2025 result petitions transferred to Delhi High Court to prevent conflicting judgments and streamline proceedings. Conducted in December, CLAT 2025 is crucial for admissions to national law universities, with several petitions citing erroneous questions in the exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)