Tibetan activists from the Tibetan Youth Congress, based in Dharamshala's McLeodganj, protested against China's decision to send its chosen Panchen Lama to Nepal. The group called upon Nepal to reject Chinese interference in Tibetan religious freedoms and assert its own sovereignty.

Tenzin Choekey and Tashi Thargyal, leaders of the Tibetan Youth Congress, expressed alarm over China's intention to dispatch Gyaltsen Norbu, known in Chinese as Gyaincain Norbu, to Nepal. They argued that this action is a strategic maneuver by the Chinese Communist Party to assert control over Tibetan affairs and co-opt its religious identity.

The activists underscored that Tibetans, both within Tibet and in exile, view this move as an unwarranted incursion into their religious domain. They emphasized their allegiance to the 14th Dalai Lama, who recognized Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama. With Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's whereabouts remaining unknown since his abduction in 1995, they demanded his release.

In a plea to Nepal, the activists stressed that allowing Gyaltsen Norbu into the country would not only insult Tibet's Buddhist heritage but also compromise Nepal's standing as a protector of religious freedom. They warned that such actions could indicate Nepal's tolerance of Chinese geopolitical ambitions, urging for a rejection of any Chinese interference.

