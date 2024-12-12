Balochistan Residents Protest Low Gas Pressure Amid Plummeting Temperatures

On Wednesday, women gathered outside the Balochistan High Court to protest against the persistent low gas pressure plaguing the city. The demonstrators, mainly from Mariabad and Hazara Town, blocked Serena Chowk, expressing frustration and demanding a swift resolution from the gas authorities.

While elite areas such as Quetta Cantonment and Zarghoon Road enjoy uninterrupted gas supply, regions like Mariabad suffer shortages, despite consumers fulfilling their financial obligations. Protesters accused the government of corruption and negligence, intensifying their calls for justice as the cold weather heightened risks for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and patients.

Winter in Quetta often brings complaints about low gas pressure, creating challenges in cooking and heating. Costly gas cylinders are becoming a necessity, further burdening families. Despite residents reaching out to the Sui Southern Gas Company, significant action remains absent, leaving many to navigate harsh conditions without adequate heat and energy resources.

