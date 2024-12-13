Pakistan Continues Battle Against Polio With New Vaccination Initiative

Pakistan's fight against polio intensifies with the report of four new cases, increasing the 2024 count to 63, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). These cases were identified in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Jacobabad, and Sukkur, marking the first recorded instance in Sukkur, The News International reported.

Polio, a highly contagious virus predominantly affecting children under five, remains prevalent, with over 60% of 2024 cases linked to unvaccinated children, The News International highlighted. In response, a high-level committee, including provincial health directors and representatives from WHO, UNICEF, and the CDC, has been established to enhance cooperation between Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) and Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

The committee, led by Dr. Malik Muhtar Ahmed Barath, aims to improve vaccination coverage in high-risk zones. A nationwide campaign led by Capt. (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, targeting 44 million children across 143 districts, is scheduled from December 16 to 22, despite some districts being excluded due to logistical challenges. The reemergence of a viral strain in 2023 exacerbates the eradication effort, influenced by security issues, hesitancy, and misinformation.

