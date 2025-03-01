Left Menu

Pakistan Faces Surge in Polio Cases Amid Vaccination Efforts

Pakistan reports its sixth polio case of 2025, a worrying rise as cases emerge in Sindh and Punjab. With vaccination efforts intensifying, authorities urge compliance to curb the virus. Areas like Sariab witness resistance, yet health teams persist in administering vaccines to protect children under five from paralysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:03 IST
Pakistan Faces Surge in Polio Cases Amid Vaccination Efforts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Polio cases in Pakistan continue to surge, with the country confirming its sixth case of the virus for 2025, according to ARY News. A new case identified in Thatta, Sindh, increases the province's tally to four and the nationwide total to six, as reported on Saturday.

Two additional cases were detected on Friday by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program in Sindh's Qambar district and Punjab's Mandi Bahauddin district. These bring the number of cases in Pakistan to five since the start of the year, coinciding with the conclusion of a targeted vaccination drive in high-risk areas.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed these findings. Health workers emphasize the critical need for vaccination, especially as areas like Sariab show resistance. Authorities stress that multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine are crucial to protect children from this paralyzing disease that lacks a cure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025