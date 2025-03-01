Pakistan Faces Surge in Polio Cases Amid Vaccination Efforts

Polio cases in Pakistan continue to surge, with the country confirming its sixth case of the virus for 2025, according to ARY News. A new case identified in Thatta, Sindh, increases the province's tally to four and the nationwide total to six, as reported on Saturday.

Two additional cases were detected on Friday by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program in Sindh's Qambar district and Punjab's Mandi Bahauddin district. These bring the number of cases in Pakistan to five since the start of the year, coinciding with the conclusion of a targeted vaccination drive in high-risk areas.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed these findings. Health workers emphasize the critical need for vaccination, especially as areas like Sariab show resistance. Authorities stress that multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine are crucial to protect children from this paralyzing disease that lacks a cure.

(With inputs from agencies.)