Revolutionary TB Vaccine: Breakthrough 'Kill Switches' for Safer Immunization

Innovative research at Weill Cornell Medicine introduces engineered mycobacteria strains with 'kill switches' for safer TB vaccinations. These breakthroughs aim to enhance current vaccine efficacy and safety, especially in high-incidence areas, by allowing controlled infection trials. Researchers highlight promising preclinical results despite anticipated challenges in human trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:23 IST
Representative Image (Image source/Pexels) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine are advancing tuberculosis (TB) vaccines by incorporating engineered mycobacteria strains with 'kill switches.' These innovative mechanisms can deactivate bacteria after triggering an immune response, potentially improving the safety of controlled human infection trials and enhancing vaccine efficacy.

While the BCG vaccine is safe and used widely, its limited effectiveness in adults has spurred the development of new methods. High-dose intravenous BCG has shown promise in protecting adult macaques from lung infections, with engineered strains offering safer application without compromising immune stimulation.

Emerging techniques employ lysin-encoded enzymes controlled by antibiotics to create effective kill switches. These approaches, supported by robust preclinical findings, face challenges due to the slow nature of TB development and costly clinical trials. Researchers remain hopeful in innovating faster pathways for crucial TB vaccine advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

