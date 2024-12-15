Jaishankar's Vision: Navigating India to Global Leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the evolving strategies required for India to emerge as a global power, emphasizing a shift in India's foreign policy. At the 'India's World' magazine launch in New Delhi, Jaishankar discussed the recalibration of supply chains and India's changing priorities in the last decade.

Highlighting India's ambitions to become 'Viksit Bharat', he asserted the need for a corresponding foreign policy. Jaishankar stressed India's journey to leadership requires a blend of offence, defence, prudence, and participation in global realignment and technology advances, positioning the country as a proactive player on the world stage.

Jaishankar also elaborated on a multigenerational foreign policy, balancing historical challenges and new-age issues. Economic diplomacy has gained momentum over the last decade, with a focus on technology, capital, and investments. The foreign policy now emphasizes harnessing the digital era and manufacturing industry's role, making it important to foster durable supply chains that bolster national development.

