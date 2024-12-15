Left Menu

Jaishankar's Vision: Navigating India to Global Leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined India's strategic path toward becoming a leading global power, emphasizing supply chain reforms, economic diplomacy, and new international partnerships. Speaking at a magazine launch in New Delhi, he highlighted India's evolving foreign policy priorities and the growing importance of technology and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:11 IST
EAM Jaishankar delivering remarks during India's World Magazine launch event in New Delhi (Photo/ MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the evolving strategies required for India to emerge as a global power, emphasizing a shift in India's foreign policy. At the 'India's World' magazine launch in New Delhi, Jaishankar discussed the recalibration of supply chains and India's changing priorities in the last decade.

Highlighting India's ambitions to become 'Viksit Bharat', he asserted the need for a corresponding foreign policy. Jaishankar stressed India's journey to leadership requires a blend of offence, defence, prudence, and participation in global realignment and technology advances, positioning the country as a proactive player on the world stage.

Jaishankar also elaborated on a multigenerational foreign policy, balancing historical challenges and new-age issues. Economic diplomacy has gained momentum over the last decade, with a focus on technology, capital, and investments. The foreign policy now emphasizes harnessing the digital era and manufacturing industry's role, making it important to foster durable supply chains that bolster national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

