In an alarming display of might, from December 9-11, China's military launched its largest exercise around Taiwan in decades, following dissent over President Lai Cheng-te's transit through U.S. territories. This marked another point in escalating tensions between Taiwan and the mainland.

Commanded without preannouncement, the Chinese exercises mobilized approximately 90 naval and coast guard vessels alongside numerous aircraft. The maneuver showcased two PLAN 'walls' surrounding Taiwan, hinting at Beijing's intent to deter third-party intervention in its regional ambitions.

On December 13, Senior Colonel Wu Qian of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense justified the drills as a mission to safeguard national sovereignty, aligning with Xi Jinping's push for reunification. Taiwan remains steadfast, urging global vigilance against Beijing's aggressive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)