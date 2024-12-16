Left Menu

Czech Parliament Stands Firm for Taiwan's Global Participation

The Czech Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution protesting China's interpretation of UN Resolution 2758, advocating for Taiwan's inclusion in global organizations. Supported by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, the resolution underscores international opposition to Beijing's claims over Taiwan and highlights similar actions by other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

In a significant political move on December 12, the Czech Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee adopted a resolution challenging China's interpretation of United Nations Resolution 2758. The resolution champions Taiwan's participation in international organizations, as per an official statement released by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

The resolution, led by Czechia IPAC Co-Chair Rep. Eva Decroix and backed by key committee members, addresses Beijing's sovereignty claims over Taiwan derived from the UN resolution. It denounces China's military provocations in the Taiwan Strait and calls on the European Union to support Taiwan's inclusion in global forums.

This is the sixth parliamentary motion under IPAC's "Initiative 2758," aimed at countering China's influence and promoting Taiwanese representation on the world stage. Echoing initiatives from other regions like the EU and Canada, this resolution reaffirms a widening international consensus supporting Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

