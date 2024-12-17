Left Menu

EU and Israel to Resume Annual Association Council Meetings

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council plans to revive annual Association Council meetings with Israel, signaling a renewed effort to enhance cooperation. While no date is set, this dialogue aims to strengthen ties and discuss Middle East issues. The council last met in 2022 after a decade-long hiatus.

  Israel

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council has decided to renew the annual Association Council meetings with Israel, as revealed by new EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas. This announcement came post discussions with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, although a specific date for the next session remains unconfirmed. The Association Council serves as an essential yearly dialogue platform between Israel and the EU.

From Israel's perspective, reinstating the Council meeting, which hasn't taken place for years, represents a vital opportunity to foster cooperation in multiple domains with its most significant trading partner. Additionally, it provides a key arena for Israel to articulate its stance on Middle East matters.

The last convening of the council was in 2022, marking a decade since the previous meeting. This move is seen as a strategic step toward reinforcing diplomatic and economic ties between the EU and Israel. (ANI/TPS)

