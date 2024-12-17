Sri Lanka Unveils Strategic Plans to Revitalize Tourism Sector

In a bold declaration at the India Foundation Program, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, unveiled strategic initiatives aimed at breathing new life into the nation's beleaguered tourism sector. The industry, once flourishing, faltered after the devastating Easter Sunday attacks, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and an ensuing economic crisis.

Herath recounted how the tragic events on Easter Sunday 2018, which involved ISIS-backed bombings at hotels and churches, marked the beginning of a series of challenges for Sri Lanka. These attacks claimed over 260 lives, affecting both local residents and international visitors. This was followed by a global pandemic and an economic downturn, further straining the tourism sector.

Looking ahead with optimism, Herath outlined a plan aimed at attracting Indian tourists, among others, to the country's shores through policy changes. Set to be implemented from January 2024, the introduction of free visa entry for citizens from 39 countries, including India, is expected to bolster visitor numbers. Herath also appealed for reciprocation in easing travel restrictions for Sri Lankans visiting India, urging Indian authorities to facilitate better travel conditions.

