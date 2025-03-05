BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
BJP's Praveen Khandelwal accuses AAP of neglect and waste in healthcare during the COVID-19 crisis. Allegations include unutilized medical resources and mismanagement leading to unused supplies worth crores. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights widespread medical wastage, questioning AAP's health policies as the system remains ineffective.
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation, BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal censured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday, attributing significant negligence and mismanagement of healthcare resources to their administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Khandelwal claimed that the AAP government allowed essential medical supplies to languish unused, suggesting political motives behind the negligence, possibly to prevent recognition for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Backing these claims, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected GTB Hospital, uncovering widespread wastage of medical resources, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, lying unused since the pandemic, thereby criticizing AAP's policy failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)