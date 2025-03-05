Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement

BJP's Praveen Khandelwal accuses AAP of neglect and waste in healthcare during the COVID-19 crisis. Allegations include unutilized medical resources and mismanagement leading to unused supplies worth crores. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights widespread medical wastage, questioning AAP's health policies as the system remains ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:34 IST
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal censured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday, attributing significant negligence and mismanagement of healthcare resources to their administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khandelwal claimed that the AAP government allowed essential medical supplies to languish unused, suggesting political motives behind the negligence, possibly to prevent recognition for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Backing these claims, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected GTB Hospital, uncovering widespread wastage of medical resources, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, lying unused since the pandemic, thereby criticizing AAP's policy failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025