BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement

In a bold accusation, BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal censured the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday, attributing significant negligence and mismanagement of healthcare resources to their administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khandelwal claimed that the AAP government allowed essential medical supplies to languish unused, suggesting political motives behind the negligence, possibly to prevent recognition for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Backing these claims, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected GTB Hospital, uncovering widespread wastage of medical resources, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, lying unused since the pandemic, thereby criticizing AAP's policy failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)