Putin Proposes 'Technological Duel' to Test Oreshnik Missile Strength

In a bold statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday contested Western assertions regarding the alleged vulnerabilities of the Oreshnik missile. He proposed a direct test in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to evaluate the missile's effectiveness against sophisticated air and missile defense systems. This announcement was made during "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin," broadcast on Channel One, a Russian state television network.

Challenging Western narratives that the Oreshnik is merely an upgraded Soviet weapon and susceptible to interception even during its early launch phases, Putin defended its modernity. "This is a modern, very new weapon," he emphasized, noting that all technological developments build upon previous innovations. Putin invited Western powers to select a target in Kyiv and concentrate their defense forces there, proposing, "We will strike there with the Oreshnik and see what happens." He assured readiness for such an experiment, questioning the West's preparedness for a similar challenge.

Putin expressed confidence in Russia's military advancements and voiced curiosity about the outcome for both Russia and the United States in this 'technological duel'. He highlighted feedback from engineers, scientists, and military experts, as well as discussions with American political leadership. "Let's conduct such an experiment, such a technological duel and see what happens," Putin remarked, suggesting it could be beneficial for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)