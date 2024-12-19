Left Menu

Putin Proposes 'Technological Duel' to Test Oreshnik Missile Strength

In an audacious move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has challenged Western claims about Russia's Oreshnik missile, proposing a direct test in Kyiv. During a state TV interview, he suggested a 'technological duel' to showcase the missile's capabilities against advanced air and missile defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:32 IST
Putin Proposes 'Technological Duel' to Test Oreshnik Missile Strength
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bold statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday contested Western assertions regarding the alleged vulnerabilities of the Oreshnik missile. He proposed a direct test in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to evaluate the missile's effectiveness against sophisticated air and missile defense systems. This announcement was made during "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin," broadcast on Channel One, a Russian state television network.

Challenging Western narratives that the Oreshnik is merely an upgraded Soviet weapon and susceptible to interception even during its early launch phases, Putin defended its modernity. "This is a modern, very new weapon," he emphasized, noting that all technological developments build upon previous innovations. Putin invited Western powers to select a target in Kyiv and concentrate their defense forces there, proposing, "We will strike there with the Oreshnik and see what happens." He assured readiness for such an experiment, questioning the West's preparedness for a similar challenge.

Putin expressed confidence in Russia's military advancements and voiced curiosity about the outcome for both Russia and the United States in this 'technological duel'. He highlighted feedback from engineers, scientists, and military experts, as well as discussions with American political leadership. "Let's conduct such an experiment, such a technological duel and see what happens," Putin remarked, suggesting it could be beneficial for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024