Left Menu

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Urges Global Support for Autonomy

The 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is advocating in New Delhi for Tibet, highlighting ongoing struggles under Chinese rule. They met with Indian leaders to raise awareness about the suppression of Tibetan culture and human rights violations. The coalition seeks global support and dialogue with China for justice and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:07 IST
Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Urges Global Support for Autonomy
Tibet leaders meet Indian Parliamentarian in New Delhi (Photo/Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have stepped up their advocacy efforts in New Delhi, focusing on the dire challenges faced by Tibetans under Chinese Communist rule. During their meeting with Indian parliamentarians from December 16 to 18, the Tibetan representatives emphasized the importance of global awareness of Tibet's struggles and the necessity of external support.

Under Chinese rule, Tibetans continue to endure harsh repression, including the suppression of their language, culture, and religion. The Chinese Communist Party's policies aim to eradicate Tibetan identity through restrictions on religious freedoms and enforced cultural assimilation.

The Tibetan plight is further compounded by the detention of political prisoners, such as Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who has been in Chinese custody since age six. Besides cultural and religious persecution, Tibetans face extensive human rights abuses, including allegations of torture, forced labor, and arbitrary detentions. Furthermore, China's environmental exploitation of Tibet is raising serious global climate concerns, as its actions lead to the destruction of ecosystems and critical water resources.

The Tibetan parliamentarians are urging Indian authorities and the international community to support Tibet's pursuit of autonomy and justice. They have called upon China to participate in constructive dialogue under the Middle Way Policy, involving revered figures like the Dalai Lama, and to release all political prisoners. Their appeal also seeks global acknowledgment of Tibet as an occupied nation with a unique sovereign history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024