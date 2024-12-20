Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Urges Global Support for Autonomy

The members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have stepped up their advocacy efforts in New Delhi, focusing on the dire challenges faced by Tibetans under Chinese Communist rule. During their meeting with Indian parliamentarians from December 16 to 18, the Tibetan representatives emphasized the importance of global awareness of Tibet's struggles and the necessity of external support.

Under Chinese rule, Tibetans continue to endure harsh repression, including the suppression of their language, culture, and religion. The Chinese Communist Party's policies aim to eradicate Tibetan identity through restrictions on religious freedoms and enforced cultural assimilation.

The Tibetan plight is further compounded by the detention of political prisoners, such as Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who has been in Chinese custody since age six. Besides cultural and religious persecution, Tibetans face extensive human rights abuses, including allegations of torture, forced labor, and arbitrary detentions. Furthermore, China's environmental exploitation of Tibet is raising serious global climate concerns, as its actions lead to the destruction of ecosystems and critical water resources.

The Tibetan parliamentarians are urging Indian authorities and the international community to support Tibet's pursuit of autonomy and justice. They have called upon China to participate in constructive dialogue under the Middle Way Policy, involving revered figures like the Dalai Lama, and to release all political prisoners. Their appeal also seeks global acknowledgment of Tibet as an occupied nation with a unique sovereign history.

