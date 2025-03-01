Stalin's 72nd Birthday: A Celebration of State Autonomy and Cultural Commitment

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated his 72nd birthday with a strong message reinforcing his long-standing commitment to state autonomy and opposing the imposition of Hindi. The DMK President marked the occasion by cutting a cake surrounded by family and party members.

Party cadres gathered in large numbers at the DMK headquarters, expressing their support by chanting slogans and commemorating the leader's dedication to Tamil Nadu's cultural and political ideals. Among those who extended their greetings to the Chief Minister were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, highlighting the political significance of the celebration.

Stalin's birthday was also marked by educational initiatives and tributes to Dravidian movement icons, emphasizing his pursuit of regional integrity and educational reforms in Tamil Nadu. The event underscored his leadership and commitment to upholding Tamil Nadu's values and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)