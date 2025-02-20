Left Menu

Kerala CM Leads Opposition to New UGC Regulations Threatening University Autonomy

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates a national conference to discuss the controversial Draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2025. The proposed provisions face backlash for threatening university autonomy and undermining federal values, drawing objections from several state governments and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:00 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credit: X/@pinarayivijayan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has initiated a national dialogue regarding the Draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2025. During the inaugural session of the convention, Vijayan criticized the proposed regulations, claiming they pose a significant threat to the autonomy of universities by centralizing control over higher education.

The draft regulations, unveiled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this year, have sparked controversy among state governments, who argue that such measures infringe on the principles of federalism. Leaders from various states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, gathered to express their opposition to what they term as an 'attack on federal values.'

Among the key issues raised, ministers emphasized the need for state involvement in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, warning against any attempts to compromise the legislative mandate of academic freedom. Participants urged the UGC to reconsider its stance, particularly concerning the imposition of the New Education Policy and its perceived encroachment on state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

