UAE Declares New Year Holiday for Federal Entities

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be a holiday for federal government employees.

According to a circular released on Friday, normal operations are scheduled to resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

In light of the New Year celebration, FAHR conveyed its heartfelt wishes to the UAE's leadership and residents, expressing hopes for their continued health and prosperity in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)