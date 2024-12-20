Left Menu

UAE Declares New Year Holiday for Federal Entities

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in UAE has announced January 1, 2025, as a holiday for federal government entities, with work resuming on January 2. The Authority extended New Year wishes to the nation's leadership and residents, hoping for health and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be a holiday for federal government employees.

According to a circular released on Friday, normal operations are scheduled to resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

In light of the New Year celebration, FAHR conveyed its heartfelt wishes to the UAE's leadership and residents, expressing hopes for their continued health and prosperity in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

