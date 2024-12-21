India Emerges as Global Growth Engine: PM Modi's Vision Unveiled in Kuwait

During an address in Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi projected a future where India stands as a global hub for development and a key growth engine worldwide. The event marked the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Kuwait in over four decades.

Highlighting India's progress, Modi noted its rise as the fifth-largest economy, advancements in fintech, and a robust startup ecosystem. He underscored the nation's potential for global skill supply and technological innovation.

Emphasizing strong India-Kuwait ties, Modi praised the Indian diaspora's contributions and outlined prospects for collaboration, especially in fintech and green technology. He invited the diaspora to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2025 for further engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)