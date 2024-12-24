Pak: PTI member indicted in May 9 case

A Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday formally indicted former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly Bilal Ahmed in the May 9 case, ARY News reported. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Ahmed with charges framed through his legal representative, as per ARY News.

The Rawalpindi court's hearing of the case has been adjourned until January 6. Additionally, former PTI MPA Latasub Satti filed a request to travel for Umrah, but the court dismissed the application due to incomplete documentation.

On December 20, ATC dismissed the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and 10 other party leaders against their indictment in the May 9 case. The court ruled that the prosecution's evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made. The court also stated that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective, ARY News reported.

Other PTI leaders whose pleas were dismissed include Ali Amin Gandapur, Kunwal Shauzab, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shibli Faraz. The prosecution was represented by Rana Rafaqat Zahoor Shah, while Imran Khan's legal team consisted of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.

The European Union (EU) on Sunday voiced concerns over the sentencing of 25 people by a military court after it found them guilty of targeting army installations. The EU stressed that the decision was inconsistent with Pakistan's commitments to ensure a 'fair and public' trial of each person, The Express Tribune reported. In a statement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels said, "The European Union notes with concern the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court on December 21 in Pakistan."

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries. Imran Khan's arrest sparked widespread protests in Pakistan, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces. More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement, as per ARY News. (ANI)

