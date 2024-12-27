Left Menu

US Slams Hong Kong's Transnational Repression of Overseas Activists

The United States criticized Hong Kong for arrest warrants and bounties against democracy activists overseas. Labeling it as 'transnational repression,' the US urged Hong Kong to stop misusing national security laws to suppress dissent, affirming its stance on human rights and freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has issued a strong condemnation against Hong Kong's government for its recent actions targeting overseas democracy activists. The US referred to these actions as 'transnational repression' that poses threats to US sovereignty and global human rights standards.

The US Department of State released a statement rejecting Hong Kong's new round of arrest warrants and bounties, specifically against six activists abroad, including some residing in the US. The statement criticized Hong Kong's application of national security laws to stifle dissent and called for the immediate cessation of such tactics.

This denunciation follows Hong Kong police's announcement of arrest warrants for six activists, with bounties set at one million Hong Kong dollars each. These individuals face charges of secession, subversion, and foreign collusion. Notable figures include Chloe Cheung, Carmen Lau, and Tony Chung. Their inclusion raises the total number of wanted activists to 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

