Pakistan Defends Airstrikes Amidst Afghan Tensions: Calls for Dialogue and Cooperation

Pakistan has defended its recent airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, citing a commitment to protecting its citizens from threats posed by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The strikes, which resulted in 46 deaths and six injuries, came under scrutiny, particularly regarding Afghan sovereignty.

During a news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that these operations are grounded in credible intelligence and prioritize civilian safety. She reiterated Pakistan's respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty, asserting the necessity of targeted operations in border regions to ensure security.

Pakistan has extended a call for increased cooperation between the two countries, stating that dialogue and diplomacy remain at the forefront of their foreign policy. The nation is engaged in talks with Afghanistan to address sanctuaries of terrorist groups within Afghan borders, underscoring a joint effort against mutual threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)