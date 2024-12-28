Left Menu

Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijan Over Devastating Flight 8432 Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized to Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev after a tragic Azerbaijan Airlines crash killed 38. The plane, forced into an emergency landing near Kazakhstan's Aktau, was initially diverted due to drone attacks and bad weather. Investigations continue as flights are suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:30 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo/Russian Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended a formal apology to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev following the deadly crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432, which claimed 38 lives near Kazakhstan's Aktau. According to Kremlin sources, Putin reached out to Aliyev to express profound sympathies over the incident, emphasizing the Russian government's deep regrets.

The flight, en route from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, encountered severe difficulties after multiple landing attempts at its destination faced disruptions. Euro News reported that the Chechen capital, alongside Mozdok and Vladikavkaz, was under attack from Ukrainian drones, which triggered Russian air defenses.

As investigations unfold, the Azerbaijan government's prosecutor's office has maintained discretion, stating that all scenarios are under evaluation. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines has temporarily halted flights to the Chechnya region, pending a comprehensive probe. Initial reports suggest a bird strike prompted the emergency maneuvers, amid inclement weather. Impacted passengers included nationals from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

