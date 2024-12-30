Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Global Economic Emergence

Abdul Moin Khan, a senior Bangladeshi politician, praises former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for transforming India into a global economic force. Singh's policies opened India's economy to the world, enhancing its global image and modern economic infrastructure. Khan shares personal anecdotes highlighting Singh's visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:06 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a commendation highlighting transformative leadership, Abdul Moin Khan, a senior politician from Bangladesh, praised former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in modernizing India's economic landscape. Khan lauded Singh for his bold initiatives that integrated India's economy into the global free market, unlocking substantial economic potential.

Khan remarked that Singh's efforts had tremendously strengthened India's position on the global stage, elevating its status as a formidable economic power recognized by the West. His comments were made in a message to Pranay Verma, India's High Commissioner in Bangladesh, alongside personal reflections on his interactions with Singh.

Recalling a personal anecdote with Singh, Khan narrated a conversation where Singh expressed his wish to return to academics after his political career. This conversation offered a glimpse into Singh's enduring commitment to knowledge and intellectual pursuits. Khan concluded by honoring Singh as a distinguished modern Indian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

