Newsweek CEO to Grace 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as Guest of Honour

Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek, is set to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar as Guest of Honour. Celebrating the Indian diaspora's contributions, the event highlights Pragad's impact on Newsweek and anticipates discussions on the diaspora's role in India’s global narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:22 IST
Dev Pragad (Photo/ X@DevPragadNW). Image Credit: ANI
Dev Pragad, the Chief Executive Officer of Newsweek, will attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as the Guest of Honour in Bhubaneswar. The event runs from January 8 to January 10, and he received a personal invite from the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

Pragad's notable achievements, transforming Newsweek into a profitable, multi-platform media conglomerate with over 100 million readers monthly, will be highlighted. His leadership brought digital innovations like the Newsweek Rankings and facilitated interviews with world leaders, making Newsweek a case study at Harvard Business School.

The Convention, celebrating the Indian diaspora's contributions, will provide an opportunity for influential conversations about their role in India's global narrative. The 2025 edition will focus on the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' fostering stronger ties between India and the overseas Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

