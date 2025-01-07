Left Menu

Controversial Arrest Warrants: Questions Surround Allegations Against Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

Following the International Crimes Tribunal's issuance of a second arrest warrant for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Indian High Commissioner Veena Sikri called into question the evidence supporting allegations of enforced disappearances. The UN Human Rights Commission has also cited a lack of substantial evidence in this case.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued a second arrest warrant for former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid accusations of enforced disappearances. This move has ignited a debate on the credibility of the charges, with Veena Sikri, a former Indian diplomat, expressing skepticism.

Sikri criticized the charges, highlighting the absence of concrete evidence. She noted that the UN Human Rights Commission had not found substantial evidence when asked to report on related incidents. Sikri emphasized the importance of presenting firm evidence, especially in complex legal procedures like extradition.

The ICT warrant also covers 10 others, including notable figures such as ex-Defense Adviser Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique. The tribunal, under Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, has urged the authorities to produce the accused by February 12, following petitions by the prosecution. Hasina, currently residing in India, faces various legal challenges amid the intricate diplomatic landscape concerning extradition treaties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

