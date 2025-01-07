India-Malaysia Security Dialogue: Paving the Path for Strategic Cooperation

The India-Malaysia Security Dialogue's inaugural meeting took place in New Delhi on January 7, 2025, signaling an important step in bilateral collaboration on defense and security. The dialogue was co-chaired by India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, and Malaysia's National Security Council Director General, Raja Dato Nushirwan Bin Zainal Abidin, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs' press release.

During the discussions, both nations evaluated the global and regional security landscapes, advancing their partnerships in areas such as counter-terrorism, cyber security, and maritime operations. Key agreements focused on bolstering cooperation in defense industries and maritime security, alongside exploring collaboration in critical minerals and rare earth sectors.

A major outcome was the commitment to institutionalize the dialogue through annual meetings, ensuring a robust continuity in engagements. This initiative stems from the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to India in August 2024, where the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasizing enhanced security cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)