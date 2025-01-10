Left Menu

Pakistan Faces Increasing Polio Threat Amid Rising WPV1 Cases

Pakistan's battle against polio intensifies as wild poliovirus type 1 is detected in Karachi, increasing the country's 2024 cases to 70. Despite global efforts, polio remains endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with vaccination campaigns planned to combat the resurgence and address public health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:47 IST
A child being given oral polio vaccine in Pakistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication has reported the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in a child from Karachi's East district. According to an official report by Dawn, this marks the second case in the area for 2024, adding to the nation's growing polio tally.

The country is grappling with a severe resurgence of WPV1 as 70 cases have been confirmed across Pakistan in 2024, including 27 in Balochistan, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad. In response, the government is launching a nationwide vaccination campaign starting February 3, to curb the spread of the virus.

Pakistan remains one of the last two countries, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is endemic. Despite global eradication efforts, persistent challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation continue to impede progress. Health officials stress the importance of completing vaccination schedules to prevent further outbreaks, as polio can cause irreversible paralysis and has no cure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

