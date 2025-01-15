FIA Targets Anti-State Cyber Campaigns by PTI Leader and YouTuber

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad has initiated legal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and YouTuber Moeed Pirzada. They stand accused of promoting anti-state activities and spreading propaganda via social media platforms, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Residing abroad, the duo is under investigation for allegedly disseminating hostile content against the state and its institutions. Following a thorough inquiry, cases were filed under sections 9, 10, and 11 of the PECA-2016 Cyber Crime Act upon the complaint of Sub-Inspector Muneeb Zafar. They allegedly utilized TikTok to spearhead a campaign against the Pakistani government.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) suggest that these activities were aimed at undermining the state's integrity and inciting discord. Authorities are probing the involvement of additional suspects, and legal actions will follow the findings of this comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)