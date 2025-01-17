The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its condolences following the death of Indian national Binil Babu, who was killed while serving in the Russian Army amidst the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. In response, India is coordinating with Russian authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased's remains.

Additionally, an Indian national reportedly injured in the conflict is receiving medical treatment in Moscow and is expected to return to India soon, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. India's embassy conveyed condolences to Babu's family and confirmed the unfortunate reality that 12 Indians have died while serving in the Russian military, with 16 others currently missing.

There have been 126 cases of Indians enlisted in the Russian Army, of which 96 have returned and been discharged. Efforts are underway for the early repatriation of the remaining individuals, particularly those classified as missing, following allegations of a human trafficking scam involving promises of lucrative overseas jobs.

Talks continue regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India for the annual summit, a meeting that has yet to be scheduled. Prime Minister Modi and Putin maintain close diplomatic relations, as evidenced by their regular meetings and communications aimed at fostering ties between the two nations.

PM Modi, who visited Russia twice in 2024 for significant diplomatic engagements, has been honored with Russia's highest national award. As leaders cultivate their international relationship, India maintains advocacy for peaceful resolutions in conflicts, including Ukraine's ongoing strife.

