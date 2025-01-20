Jirga System Advocated for Kurram Dispute Resolution by JUI-F Chief

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the use of the traditional jirga system to mediate ongoing disputes between warring factions in Kurram, highlighting concerns that forceful interventions or one-sided resolutions could exacerbate tensions in the already volatile tribal district, as reported by Dawn.

The jirga system, an age-old method of dispute resolution in tribal communities, was championed by Rehman during a religious event at Jamia Islamia Babuzai in Mardan's Katlang tehsil. 'Disputed issues have been resolved neither by force nor by one-sided decisions. We believe in the jirga system,' he told reporters, expressing a preference for a council comprising credible and reliable figures to solve disagreements.

Rehman criticized the provincial governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, decrying what he described as a record-breaking era of corruption under an imposed rather than elected government. While expressing hopes for successful talks between the federal government and PTI, he admitted seeing no apparent progress. Rehman remains open to dialogue with all political entities, including PTI, for future engagements on mutual issues.

