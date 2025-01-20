UAE and Oman Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Key Diplomatic Meetings

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi met with Saqr Ghobash, the Speaker of the UAE's Federal National Council, as the latter leads a parliamentary delegation on an official visit to Oman. Held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting underscored the UAE and Oman's robust strategic partnership, a relationship that continues to fortify across various sectors.

High on the agenda were discussions about mutual interests and recent regional developments, with both parties voicing a strong commitment to enhancing security, peace, and stability both regionally and globally. The dialogue further highlighted the historical ties between the two nations, strengthened by the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

Saqr Ghobash praised the importance of reciprocal visits, emphasizing the UAE's and FNC's dedication to broadening cooperation, particularly in parliamentary matters. Citing parliamentary diplomacy as a crucial element of foreign affairs amid current global dynamics, he lauded Oman's efforts in promoting peace, aligning with the UAE's values of tolerance and cooperation. Al Busaidi reciprocated this sentiment, reaffirming the depth of Oman's partnership with the UAE and extending wishes for continued prosperity under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)