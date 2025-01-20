Grand Stage Set for Donald Trump's Inauguration as 47th US President

Crowds are already gathering outside the US Capitol Rotunda in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, marking his ascension as the nation's 47th President. This ceremony comes two weeks after his electoral college victory was confirmed by Congress.

The day will commence with Trump's visit to St John's Church, followed by a stay at the President's Guest House, Blair House. At the North Portico, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will formally greet Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and the incoming President Trump and his wife Melania.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will first take the oath, preceding Trump. Post-swearing, Trump will deliver his inaugural address. A goodbye ceremony for Biden and Harris will transpire, succeeded by a ceremonial signing session, a tradition started by President Reagan in 1981 held in the Capitol's President's Room.

With Biden and Harris departed, Trump, alongside his team and Congress members, will proceed to sign necessary documents, a key inaugural act. The esteemed luncheon and the military review follow, as Trump and Melania proceed to Capitol Hill to partake in the historic parade.

Closing the day, Trump joins events at the Convention Center for informal engagements, including the traditional Liberty Ball, the Commander in Chief Ball, and the United Station Ball, before heading to his new home, the White House. (ANI)

