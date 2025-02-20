Rekha Gupta Prepares for Historic Swearing-In Ceremony as Delhi's Fourth Female Chief Minister

On Thursday, a large group of supporters rallied outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta to extend congratulations ahead of her swearing-in ceremony. Long-time associate Om Prakash Garg expressed his confidence in Rekha Gupta's capability, citing her dynamic nature and vision aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspirations.

Yogesh, another avid supporter, highlighted Rekha's longstanding dedication to public service and expressed pride in her elevation to Chief Minister. The swearing-in event is scheduled at Ramlila Maidan today at 12:15 pm. Rekha will become the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Atishi.

Rekha Gupta described her forthcoming role as a motivating miracle that opens doors for women's leadership. Her husband, Manish Gupta, reflected on the unexpected yet joyous nature of her political ascension. Rekha has served as MLA from Shalimar Bagh and held key positions in BJP's women's wing, advocating for marginalized groups.

The ceremony will see several ministers taking the oath, including Parvesh Sahib Singh and Kapil Mishra. Prime Minister Modi, along with other Union Ministers, will be present. Security is heightened, with NSG and police deployed, marking BJP's return to Delhi's governance with a 48-seat win in the recent elections.

Despite BJP's victory, the alignment with Modi's vision has led to 'delayed' government formation, according to critics, as the opposition parties pointed out. Congress failed to secure any seats, marking a consistent electoral struggle. The new government aims to ensure accountability and inclusive progress in Delhi.

