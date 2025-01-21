Trump's Second Paris Accord Withdrawal Amid New Presidency Unveiling
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to again withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Treaty, reversing a Biden administration move. This action was part of a series of executive orders presented at Capitol One Arena, emphasizing Trump's ongoing political influence with the MAGA movement and his presidential swearing-in.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic start to his second term, President Donald Trump has promptly signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty. This move mirrors his first-term decision and marks a controversial beginning, lauded by supporters gathered at Capitol One Arena.
The Paris Agreement, a crucial international effort to fight climate change, aims to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. While nearly 200 countries have committed to these goals, President Trump's withdrawal highlights ongoing international tensions regarding environmental policies.
Besides the environmental pivot, Trump directed the government to uphold free speech and vowed to halt any political targeting of previous administrations. Following his swearing-in as the 47th president by Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump declared a new "golden age" for America, reinforcing his MAGA movement's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
