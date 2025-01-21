Trump's Bold Move: Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Overhaul

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency, aiming to revamp federal technology and enhance productivity. Leading the charge is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who will spearhead the President's ambitious DOGE Agenda to modernize federal software and technology infrastructure.

The initiative rebrands the United States Digital Service as the United States DOGE Service (USDS) and positions it within the Executive Office of the President. The temporary organization will operate until July 4, 2026, with its administrator reporting directly to the White House Chief of Staff.

According to the order, agency heads must form specialized DOGE Teams to coordinate with the USDS, each led by a designated lead who will oversee initiatives aimed at improving government software, network infrastructure, and IT systems. Former co-head, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced his departure from the role, expressing confidence in Musk's leadership.

