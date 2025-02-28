Left Menu

Misleading Alert on Trump's Executive Order Withdrawn

An erroneously coded alert regarding U.S. President Donald Trump planning to make English the official language, referencing the Wall Street Journal, was retracted. The story provided no further details about the executive order and reminded readers to refer to the full article for accurate information.

Updated: 28-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:02 IST
Misleading Alert on Trump's Executive Order Withdrawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alert falsely indicating that President Donald Trump was set to sign an executive order to declare English as the official language was rescinded. The alert, citing the Wall Street Journal as its source, was quickly identified as incorrect.

This incident underscores the importance of ensuring the accuracy of news alerts and the potential for misinformation to spread if precautions are not taken. The story emphasized that readers should click the provided link for the correctly coded alert and full details.

The Wall Street Journal reportedly did not publish any such information about Trump's supposed executive order, hence the withdrawal. It serves as a critical reminder of media responsibility in maintaining factual integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

