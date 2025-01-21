Left Menu

Sharjah Executive Council Advances Strategic Development Plans

The Sharjah Executive Council held a meeting to discuss strategic development and public service improvement plans, emphasizing collaboration for quality of life and social stability. Proposed amendments to security and human resources laws were also reviewed, pending final approval from the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Executive Council convened for its regular session at the Ruler's Office on Tuesday, led by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi. The meeting focused on reviewing and advancing the emirate's strategic development plans.

A significant emphasis was placed on collaboration among agencies to achieve Sharjah's strategic objective of enhancing the quality of life and social stability for its residents. Key discussions included optimising processes in public services and incorporating contemporary techniques to better meet the needs of stakeholders.

Additionally, the council examined legislative amendments suggested by the Sharjah Consultative Council. These changes pertain to the law regulating police and security forces and revising the 2021 human resources law for military personnel. The draft laws have been forwarded for final approval to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

