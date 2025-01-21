Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma's South Korea Roadshow Sparks Global Partnership Talks
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to South Korea ended with productive meetings, aiming to foster global partnerships in renewable energy, semiconductors, and startups. These discussions highlighted Assam's growth potential, setting the scene for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in February. The Chief Minister now heads to Japan for further talks.
- Country:
- South Korea
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded his South Korea visit with a series of strategic discussions, exploring partnerships across renewable energy, semiconductors, and startups. These meetings, part of the International Roadshow, marked the initial phase of preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0.
During dialogues with SK Hynix's Dr. Joon Choi and Seoul Viosys' CEO Lee Young Joo, Chief Minister Sarma underscored Assam's potential as a semiconductor hub. Highlighting the significant government support, he outlined plans for a semiconductor cluster to attract international players, thus bolstering the local industry.
The minister also engaged with Korean officials to explore joint initiatives in SMEs and renewable energy, crucial for Assam's long-term goal of achieving a 3,000 MW clean energy target by 2030. Sarma's visit to Pangyo Techno Valley aimed at fostering startup collaborations, setting a promising stage for cross-border entrepreneurial ventures as the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRISKPE Revolutionizes Cross-Border Payments for MSMEs
IFC and BNI Madagascar Partner to Boost Local Currency Financing for MSMEs
New Credit Boost for MSMEs: Enhancing India's Economic Backbone
Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Industry-Govt Collaboration to Bolster Startups and Innovation Ecosystem
Tide Expands with AI-Powered Boost: 10 Lakh MSMEs by 2025