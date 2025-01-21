Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma's South Korea Roadshow Sparks Global Partnership Talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to South Korea ended with productive meetings, aiming to foster global partnerships in renewable energy, semiconductors, and startups. These discussions highlighted Assam's growth potential, setting the scene for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in February. The Chief Minister now heads to Japan for further talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:14 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in South Korea (Photo/ X@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded his South Korea visit with a series of strategic discussions, exploring partnerships across renewable energy, semiconductors, and startups. These meetings, part of the International Roadshow, marked the initial phase of preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0.

During dialogues with SK Hynix's Dr. Joon Choi and Seoul Viosys' CEO Lee Young Joo, Chief Minister Sarma underscored Assam's potential as a semiconductor hub. Highlighting the significant government support, he outlined plans for a semiconductor cluster to attract international players, thus bolstering the local industry.

The minister also engaged with Korean officials to explore joint initiatives in SMEs and renewable energy, crucial for Assam's long-term goal of achieving a 3,000 MW clean energy target by 2030. Sarma's visit to Pangyo Techno Valley aimed at fostering startup collaborations, setting a promising stage for cross-border entrepreneurial ventures as the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

